Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Diageo by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Diageo by 6.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.21. Diageo plc has a one year low of $153.67 and a one year high of $210.15.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

