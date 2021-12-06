dHedge DAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.12 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $18.12 million and approximately $575,083.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001739 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00038689 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001986 BTC.

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,504,084 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

