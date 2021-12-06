Desjardins Weighs in on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TD. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Saturday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.82.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$95.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$173.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$70.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$86.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

