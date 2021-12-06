Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $41.12 and last traded at $42.45, with a volume of 2828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

Specifically, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $823,518.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $88,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,665 shares of company stock worth $2,589,964. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after buying an additional 2,152,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,444,000 after purchasing an additional 524,796 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,891,000 after purchasing an additional 959,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,017,000 after purchasing an additional 303,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,982,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

