Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Trading 4.8% Higher

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares traded up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.87 and last traded at $37.70. 286,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,422,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 20,640 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,535,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,428,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

