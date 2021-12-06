Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,535,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Shares of DAL opened at $35.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of -276.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

