Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.040-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 million-$45 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.66 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $28.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.11. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

