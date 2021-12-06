Defined Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after buying an additional 22,542,402 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942,851 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the second quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,986 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $49.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

