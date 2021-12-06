Define Price Tops $2.23 on Major Exchanges (DFA)

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 5th. Define has a total market capitalization of $115.91 million and approximately $10.68 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Define has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. One Define coin can currently be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00004512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,173.92 or 0.08462603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00061482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,453.18 or 1.00266194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00078991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Define Profile

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,083,333 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling Define

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Define directly using US dollars.

