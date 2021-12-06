Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire on December 6th (NASDAQ:DMAQU)

Deep Medicine Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DMAQU) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 6th. Deep Medicine Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Deep Medicine Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ DMAQU opened at $10.11 on Monday. Deep Medicine Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

