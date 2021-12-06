Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.42

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 4702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

A number of brokerages have commented on DADA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.12.

The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 215.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 37,220 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth about $4,855,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth about $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

