CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will post $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $7.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 206,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 124,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 572,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,337. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 1.80.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

