Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

CTOS stock opened at $7.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.24.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $101,048,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,340,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

