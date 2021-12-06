CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $26.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.59.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.