CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $35.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

