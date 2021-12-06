CSP (CSPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CSPI stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.79. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.24 and a beta of 1.70.

CSP Company Profile

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

