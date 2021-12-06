Csenge Advisory Group Sells 438 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Equitable were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Equitable by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH opened at $31.44 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,844 shares of company stock worth $1,604,868 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EQH. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

