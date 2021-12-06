Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 8,757 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 194.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,168,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,433,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,867 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $52.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

