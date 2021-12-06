Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $563,913,000 after buying an additional 101,417 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 38.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after buying an additional 224,318 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,426,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.32.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $246.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.65.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

