Csenge Advisory Group Has $655,000 Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

