Csenge Advisory Group Has $486,000 Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 41,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.