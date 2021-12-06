Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Down 14.3% This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $163,971.82 and $806.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

