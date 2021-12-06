Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $14.74 Million in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 233,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $121,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

NYSE BBWI opened at $72.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.52. Bath & Body Works Inc has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 211.22% and a net margin of 14.24%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.