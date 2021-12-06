Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $19.73 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $19,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $111.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.75. The company has a market cap of $303.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.19.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

