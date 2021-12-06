Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433,323 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $73.34 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.91. The firm has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.87%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

