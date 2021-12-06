Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,953 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $118.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average of $113.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The firm has a market cap of $210.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

