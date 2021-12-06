Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,388 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,187 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 53,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $111.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

