Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 381,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the period. Cross Country Healthcare accounts for about 0.6% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,402. The stock has a market cap of $934.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.82.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

