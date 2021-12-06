Critical Survey: Bluegreen Vacations (BVHBB) vs. The Competition

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS: BVHBB) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bluegreen Vacations to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations’ rivals have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bluegreen Vacations and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 395 1668 1408 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 7.57%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million -$80.53 million 12.13 Bluegreen Vacations Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.51

Bluegreen Vacations’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 7.72% 19.53% 4.34% Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 19.72% 8.46% 0.96%

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations rivals beat Bluegreen Vacations on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

