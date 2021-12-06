Critical Review: Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) and Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Certara’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACI Worldwide $1.29 billion 2.70 $72.66 million $0.71 41.87 Certara $243.53 million 17.11 -$49.40 million ($0.42) -62.14

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Certara. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACI Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Certara shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Certara shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ACI Worldwide and Certara, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACI Worldwide 0 0 3 0 3.00 Certara 0 3 4 0 2.57

ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $45.67, suggesting a potential upside of 53.60%. Certara has a consensus price target of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 39.21%. Given ACI Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than Certara.

Profitability

This table compares ACI Worldwide and Certara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACI Worldwide 6.62% 14.03% 5.20% Certara -21.07% -2.85% -1.89%

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats Certara on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site. The ACI on Demand segment covers the needs of banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates who use payments to facilitate their core business. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

About Certara

Certara Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, and Australia. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.