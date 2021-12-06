Critical Comparison: Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) & The Competition

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS: BIREF) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Birchcliff Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Birchcliff Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 11 0 3.00 Birchcliff Energy Competitors 2136 10685 15442 543 2.50

Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.17%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 26.48%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million -$43.16 million 19.54 Birchcliff Energy Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.33 million -3.63

Birchcliff Energy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Birchcliff Energy. Birchcliff Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Birchcliff Energy pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 17.4% and pay out 564.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.49, suggesting that their average share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.07% 2.76% Birchcliff Energy Competitors -31.94% -50.04% 5.42%

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

