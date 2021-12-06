Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Short Interest Update

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 440,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,159,000 after purchasing an additional 856,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,193,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,259,000 after buying an additional 92,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after buying an additional 327,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after buying an additional 279,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,243,000 after buying an additional 195,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CEQP shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 3.35.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -87.41%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.