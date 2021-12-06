Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of CS opened at $9.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 0.26%. Analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 2,474.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.