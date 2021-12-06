Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Sells 25,987 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC trimmed its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,987 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSK. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 41,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $23.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.46%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

