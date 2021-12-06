Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 154.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,040,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 146,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $101.59 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $79.95 and a one year high of $106.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.78.

