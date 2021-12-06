Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $841,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.76 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.