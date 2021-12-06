Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.61 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will announce $177.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.93 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $132.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year sales of $707.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $706.51 million to $707.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $860.78 million, with estimates ranging from $847.57 million to $876.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COUP. Barclays boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.18.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $12,167,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the period.

Shares of COUP traded up $4.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,489. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $164.70 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.04.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

