Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $585.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $555.00 to $585.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $505.12.

NASDAQ COST opened at $528.93 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $560.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $493.09 and a 200 day moving average of $446.48. The company has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after acquiring an additional 172,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

