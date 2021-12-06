Costco Wholesale (COST) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) in the last few weeks:

12/3/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $540.00 to $565.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $552.00 to $535.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $505.00 to $540.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $555.00 to $585.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/30/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $540.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Costco Wholesale was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $525.00.

11/4/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $552.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/4/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $480.00 to $525.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $490.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $495.00 to $505.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $468.00 to $472.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $525.00 to $580.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $520.00 to $550.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $480.00 to $535.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $515.00 to $545.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $515.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $440.00 to $520.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Costco Wholesale had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $424.00 to $468.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.77 on Monday, hitting $534.70. The company had a trading volume of 94,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $560.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $493.09 and a 200-day moving average of $446.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Amundi bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after acquiring an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

