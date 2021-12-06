Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,786 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.3% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AT&T by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,083 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 220.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 102,530 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 117,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:T opened at $23.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

