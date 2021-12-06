Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 57 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,747 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $528.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $493.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.48. The company has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.12.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

