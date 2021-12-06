Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 159 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of PEP opened at $164.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $166.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $227.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

