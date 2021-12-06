Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.6% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $636.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $611.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $553.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

