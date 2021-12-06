Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Amgen by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $202.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.15. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

