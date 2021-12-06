Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after buying an additional 2,656,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,196,000 after purchasing an additional 261,101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,998,000 after buying an additional 1,326,754 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.21 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

