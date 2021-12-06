Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $96.51 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $100.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.23.

