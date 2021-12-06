Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Copart by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 7,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,945,000 after purchasing an additional 852,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $145.68 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

