Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Trims Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after buying an additional 239,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,003.80 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 328.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $988.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $785.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 299,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,097.65, for a total transaction of $328,745,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,840,080 shares of company stock worth $3,093,110,851 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

