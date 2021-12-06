Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow stock opened at $606.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $659.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.91. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a PE ratio of 562.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,715 shares of company stock worth $15,973,935 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

