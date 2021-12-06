Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,015 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after buying an additional 2,137,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.34 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.78.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

